Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2019 .

The Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre between Monday 16th and Saturday 21st March 2020.

The Festival is open to any drama group and will be of a competitive nature, with adjudication. There will be a main prize with a trophy of £1,000 for the Best Play. Additional awards include: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, amongst others. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

A small grant will be payable to each group entering the Festival, to help with expenses on props, costumes, etc.

Entry forms and full conditions are now available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street (John Mackintosh Hall) or by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or www.culture.gi. For any further information please contact the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.

Closing date for entries is Monday 20th January 2020.