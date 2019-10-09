Christmas Card Competition 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2019 .

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis and Mrs Davis, in association with the Department of Education, have announced the 2019 official Christmas card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.

The deadline for submission is 09.00am on Friday 8th November 2019.

Competition Guidelines:

The competition is open to all schools in Gibraltar for Years 3 to 6 pupils.

The Christmas card can be Landscape or Portrait in orientation.

There should be no writing on the card.

Designs must be done by hand. Computer programmes should not be used to create card images.

To allow for easy print reproduction, designs must not be three-dimensional.

All submissions should be made through the school.

All entries will be judged by a panel of judges, including His Excellency the Governor, Mrs Davis and Minister for Education. Cards will be judged on the degree to which they meet three criteria: a representation of the spirit and events of a Gibraltarian Christmas; visual and emotional impact; and design originality.

The Winner will receive an Apple 9.7-inch iPad, kindly donated by Newton Systems Ltd.

The Winner along with runners-up will also be invited to lunch with His Excellency and Mrs Davis at The Convent.