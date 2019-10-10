Reconfiguration Of Procurement And Stores Processes At The GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2019 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) is pleased to announce the completion of a reconfiguration of its stores and procurement systems.

A statement follows below:

This transformational project, which commenced in 2018, has been undertaken in conjunction with a team of supply chain experts from Guy’s & St Thomas’ (GSTT) NHS Foundation Trust in the UK. The team supported GHA staff in transforming a manual inventory management system at St Bernard’s Hospital into a modern, secure and structured supply chain, managed by fully trained stores personnel. The services provided by the GSTT team included support and guidance throughout all phases of the project, including the system configuration, design, infrastructure, training and administration.

The project has consisted of the following:

• completion of works to the Supply Zone areas and the introduction of a top-up stores function within the four main wards at St Bernard’s Hospital;

• complete stock-take of all items at GHA stores;

• identifying obsolete stock items;

• introduction of a daily and weekly inventory management check list; and

• training of staff members.

The welcomed re-structure provides important benefits to the GHA, such as the reduction of wastage and obsolescence, improved capability of controlling stock levels and more efficient use of resources.

The new Inventory Management System will also enable management to conduct audit controls and lead to increased accountability in the management of stores.

GHA Matron, Ms Jolyn Orfila, said: “The introduction of the top-up system in the main Hospital wards has supported an enhanced quality of care through greater stock accessibility.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil F. Costa said: “The welcomed restructure of the stores and procurement systems is yet another example of the GHA’s continuous development and modernisation of its processes. This upgrade will not only benefit our patients and staff, but enables the GHA to work more efficiently and in a more cost effective manner. I wish to thank the procurement and stores sections as well as staff members from the various departments who have contributed towards the successful completion of this project.”