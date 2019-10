Training Exercise Tomorrow

16 October 2019

Troops will be conducting a training exercise in the early hours of Thursday 17 October. The exercise will commence in the Upper Rock area after which troops will march from Maida Vale to the South Mole, via Gibdock. Once on the South Mole, blank firing will commence.

The public should be aware that troops will be patrolling during this period in full uniform with rifles. The public should not be alarmed by the exercise.