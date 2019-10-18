British Forces Gibraltar To Hold Contingency Planning Exercise

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2019 .

Elements of British Forces Gibraltar will be taking part in a routine exercise to test the MOD’s preparedness in the event of an incident at the Naval Base. The exercise will take place on Friday 18 October and will involve an orderly movement of staff around the Naval Base. Alarms may be sounded during the exercise.

Members of the public can be re-assured that this exercise is a necessary part of their routine training and there is no need for them to take any action on hearing the alarms.