Unite To Hold High Level Meeting With Joint Forces Command

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2019 .

Unite the Union say this Tuesday they will be meeting JFC high ranking officials to discuss their recent call for an end to austerity pay in the MOD.

A statement from Unite follows below:



Unite UK has submitted a claim on behalf of our members in Gibraltar, as we don’t have the ability to negotiate pay at local level, as a result of the parity agreement. A delegation of Unite representatives lead by Caren Evans, Unite Officer with National responsibility for MOD and members from the Ministry of Defence, will be meeting the JFC Officials, at Unite Head Quarters.



A pay claim has been formulated to tackle and address the reduction in the real earnings that MOD employees in Gibraltar have witnessed with a decade of pay restraint, when the economy in Gibraltar has boomed. The claim was presented to the Joint Forces Command in the UK, such a claim will seek to protect the historic and hard fought parity agreement, but simultaneously combat the earnings pressure that Unite members engaged in the important work of the MOD are experiencing.