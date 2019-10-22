Unite Ballots Morrisons Members Following Store Pay And Conditions Offer
Unite the union balloted Unite members at the Morrisons Store last week. The offer put to members consisted of a 2.1% consolidated pay increase, a £200 one off payment for those employees moving from weekly pay to four weekly pay, in addition those employees affected by this change, could also take advantage of a soft loan, at the time the change will take place.
Turnout - 85.71%
Votes In favour - 87.5%
Votes against - 12.5%
Christian Duo of Unite said: "We are extremely pleased with the ballot turn-out and I have to congratulate our hard working negotiating committee. Management intentions has been for the last two years to move the Gibraltar Store closer to the Pay and Conditions applicable to UK colleagues and therefore we have seen the introduction of the share save scheme, the uplift of pay in a particular department but also the capping of pay in another. I honestly believe we have got the best possible deal for our members, including compensation for those moving from weekly pay to four weekly pay."