Unite Ballots Morrisons Members Following Store Pay And Conditions Offer

Written by YGTV Team on 22 October 2019 .

Unite the union balloted Unite members at the Morrisons Store last week. The offer put to members consisted of a 2.1% consolidated pay increase, a £200 one off payment for those employees moving from weekly pay to four weekly pay, in addition those employees affected by this change, could also take advantage of a soft loan, at the time the change will take place.

Turnout - 85.71%