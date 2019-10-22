Agreement Reached With Royal Mail For A Direct Mail Flight To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 October 2019 .

As part of its Brexit contingency measures, the Government has successfully coordinated arrangements with Royal Mail so that all incoming Post Office mail and parcels to Gibraltar arrive on a direct flight from London.

Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani, thanked his predecessor and the public officials who have been involved in this work to find solutions to the potential threats that could arise from Brexit.

For many years, all incoming daily mail to Gibraltar was despatched by air from London to Malaga (via Dublin) and subsequently transported by road to Gibraltar.

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office receives several hundred kilos of mail per day and targets a next day delivery service, whereby all local and international mail gets delivered or exported by the next working day.

The new arrangements with Royal Mail means that incoming Post Office mail and parcels will now be received direct from London, thereby avoiding any unforeseen Brexit transit delays. This new arrangement will also help the Royal Gibraltar Post Office increase operational efficiencies and reduce delivery times without any additional costs.

Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani, said: “The Government of Gibraltar has been working hard towards this outcome for some months in order to guarantee that all of Gibraltar’s outgoing and incoming mail continues to flow smoothly in the event that we leave the EU without a deal. I am very happy to welcome this first delivery direct from London.”