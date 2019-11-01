GPLM Begins Preparations For Abortion Referendum 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2019 .

The Pro Life Movement has released a statement in reaction to the Government's recent Abortion referendum announcement.

Clare Bensadon of Gibraltar Pro Life Movement said: "In the lead up to the referendum we will continue to engage with the community, organisations and government - just as we have been doing since inception. We hope to build on our successes: the fact that our petition with over 6000 signatures and lobbying efforts meant the abortion law was not forced through but instead put to the people; the fact that many of our family policy suggestions made it to all 3 party manifestos and the fact that the GPLM was the only organisation to be mentioned by name in this government’s manifesto in regards to working to improve and provide vital support services for the family (page 19 of GSLP/Liberal manifesto). All of these successes show our commitment to preserving and protecting the right to life for all.



"As a movement we will now be working overtime to prepare for the referendum whilst also continuing to provide and build upon our various CareLink programmes which serve, support and care for local families and parents in a crisis. (Please contact us on 5406 7935 for further info).



"Our experience so far has shown that when members of our community find out that a 12 week baby in the womb has a heartbeat, has hands and feet like all of us, moves around in the womb - they choose life. When members of our community find out that the proposed abortion law is effectively abortion on demand - they choose life. When members of our community find out that a law like this one in the UK has lead to 1 in 5 unborn babies being aborted, that's 80 members of your school year - they choose life.



"The referendum is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the people of Gibraltar to pave the way to truly make Gibraltar a child friendly city by choosing life for all."