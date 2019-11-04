Nautilus Project Congratulates Europa FC

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2019 .

A few months ago, the Europa FC Academy became the first local football club to join the Nautilus Project’s #Refill campaign and offer potable water refills at their premises.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Some of our young #MedOceanHeroes had the opportunity of meeting the premier division players whilst they proudly displayed their reusable water bottles just before their league game yesterday.

A shining example of how our community is working towards a more environmentally friendly Gibraltar

Our coastline needs more green initiatives like these! Well done Europa FC - you're leading the way!