Nautilus Project Congratulates Europa FC
A few months ago, the Europa FC Academy became the first local football club to join the Nautilus Project’s #Refill campaign and offer potable water refills at their premises.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
Some of our young #MedOceanHeroes had the opportunity of meeting the premier division players whilst they proudly displayed their reusable water bottles just before their league game yesterday.
A shining example of how our community is working towards a more environmentally friendly Gibraltar
Our coastline needs more green initiatives like these! Well done Europa FC - you're leading the way!