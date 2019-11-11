Chamber Launches New Members’ Magazine

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2019 .

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has published the first issue of its new members’ magazine, Gibraltar Business.

The magazine will be published on a quarterly basis and will cover news and features on what is happening in Gibraltar’s business community.

A statement follows below:

The magazine has been several months in the planning and care has been taken to achieve an editorial balance covering established businesses and start up businesses across as many sectors as possible.

The launch issue is packed with news and features on the introduction of private pensions, Gibraltar’s shipping sector and gaming sectors. There is also an in-depth interview with Kerry Blight, Gibraltar’s new Financial Services Regulator, banking services, the current investment outlook and the role which companies can play in charitable giving. The magazine is also available online at www.gibraltarbusiness.gi

Commenting on the launch of the new magazine, Chamber President Christian Hernandez said: “We are very excited with the new Chamber magazine and encourage all of our members to suggest articles for future consideration or if they have a new product or service offering which they want to promote by contacting the editor, Sophie Clifton-Tucker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . "