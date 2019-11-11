Launch Of Small Business Board

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2019 .

Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport has launched the Small Business Board, the first meeting of which was held today at No. 6 Convent Place.

Mr Daryanani via this forum wishes to champion effective communication in order to encourage entrepreneurship and assist and foster positive development of businesses locally.

The board will be chaired by the Minister alongside representatives of the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses in addition to a cross section of local businessmen.

Mr Daryanani said:

“The policy of this Government is to engage fully with businesses, listen to what they have to say, assist in overcoming obstacles and problems at these testing times, with Brexit looming over the horizon. Successful businesses equates to success for Gibraltar PLC and as such I am delighted to launch this board as a forum to facilitate this much needed engagement.”