Hot Lunches In Schools Start This Week

Written by YGTV Team on 13 November 2019 .

The Government has this week started to fulfill its manifesto commitment to provide hot lunches in schools.

Students at Westside school were yesterday the first to sample the dishes provided by Smart Kitchen, the company which won the Government contract for this purpose. Bayside students are able to enjoy hot lunches as from today with St Anne’s and Notre Dame following as from the start of the new term in January. The programme will be rolled out to other schools progressively.

The Minister for Education, Gilbert Licudi, said: “The provision of hot lunches in schools marks a milestone in the services we provide our students. Parents will be able to choose from a meat/fish or a vegetarian dish each day with each choice providing a nutritious and healthy meal.”

As already announced, the lunches will be free to students in the first term that they are provided in each school. Parents wishing to order hot lunches for their children can do so via the website www.smart.gi