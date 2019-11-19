Chief Minister's Clinics At Laguna Estate On Wednesday

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

The Chief Minister will be holding his on location meetings tomorrow at Laguna Estate. Mr Picardo will be at the Social Club in the morning holding meetings with a list of people who have already made appointments to meet with him. This is the second of the ongoing "on location" clinics which will be held all over Gibraltar to ensure that citizens have direct access to the Chief Minister and which are a precursor to meetings of the Cabinet also being held in locations around Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said: "I held a very positive and informative set of meetings at the Tankerville / Moorish Castle area last week and I am very much looking forward to the meetings I will hold at Laguna Estate this week. Being on location for the meetings helps me have a clearer perspective in the issues being put to me and also helps people feel more comfortable in their surroundings. I look forward to continuing this process throughout Gibraltar in the coming weeks and months."

Members of the public who wish to book meetings with the Chief Minister can do so by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling 200 76122.