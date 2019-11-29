Ministry Of Equality Delivers Presentation As Part Of PGCE Course At University Of Gibraltar

The Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters with a focus on gender and disability to the first cohort of PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) students at the University of Gibraltar.

Two officers from the Department of Equality, Marlene Dalli and Jason Belilo, delivered presentations on equality issues, including diversity and inclusion, gender stereotypes, unconscious bias, and disability language and etiquette.

Teaching on equality and inclusion is a necessary competence of the PGCE training and the Gibraltar University was well placed to deliver this element of the course through the Ministry of Equality.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am delighted that the Department of Equality has been invited to address the University of Gibraltar’s very first cohort of PGCE students on equality issues.

“Teachers play a pivotal role in promoting the key values of social justice and fairness to the younger members of our community.

“Raising awareness of equality forms part of the Ministry for Equality's business plan, equality issues are also an intrinsic part of the PGCE programme of study and I am very pleased to have been able to provide support in this way and thank my staff for the high standard of their delivery. It is very important that we continue to promote equality within the local community and that we continue to work with key stakeholders.

“I would like to also thank University lecturer Sonia Lopez for ensuring that that this essential element was properly included in the course.”