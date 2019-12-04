Minister Isola Invited To Deliver Keynote Speech

Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, will participate in the Ministerial Panel at the upcoming Hainan Free Trade Zone Global Digital Economic Cooperation Forum.

Minister Isola was invited to speak at the event and will be joined by Gibraltar Finance Senior Executives Paul Astengo and Michael Ashton.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The forum, which is scheduled to take place this week at the Ritz-Carlton, Haikou, will focus on the digital economy, China’s "Belt and Road" initiative, and digital trade – bringing together leading global officials as well as visionaries from China’s academic, business, and investment spheres.

The Hainan Free Trade Pilot Zone represents a key gateway for China to implement innovation-driven development strategies, increase engagement in cutting-edge areas such as the digital economy, and build a world class “free digital port”. The blockchain pilot zone of the Hainan Free Trade Zone (Port) has been established to promote the adoption of blockchain technology, and encourage the development of new industries.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, said, “This forum gives expression to the strong spirit of collaboration that is central to sustaining blockchain development globally, as well as China’s increased engagement with the international DLT community. Gibraltar’s representation here in Hainan underlines our commitment to the pursuit of regulatory advances, mutually beneficial business cooperation, and investment opportunities.”