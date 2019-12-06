Gibraltar Port Authority Attends 8th Annual Mediterranean Bunker Fuel Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2019 .

The Gibraltar Port Authority was recently invited to speak at the 8th Annual Mediterranean Bunker Fuel Conference held in Athens.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The conference focused on how well prepared the supply chain was for the 2020 Sulphur Cap and what the potential ramifications were for the shipping industry. John Ghio, Deputy Captain of the Port, gave a presentation to over 100 of Europe’s leading bunker industry specialists and other marine fuel industry organisations on Enforcement, focusing on the readiness of the Port Authority and what measures had been put in place to put Gibraltar on a proactive footing with the implementation date fast approaching. John also took the opportunity to meet with the Port’s partners based in Athens along with local shipping agents Astralship Corporation Ltd and Maritime (Gibraltar) Limited.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port was delighted to note the positive interest about Gibraltar port from conference attendees as well as the excellent feedback from its partners based in Athens.

Gilbert Licudi, Minister for the Port, added that events such as these provided many opportunities to talk about Gibraltar and how it continued in its efforts to remain a Centre of Maritime Excellence and, on some fronts, a leader in meeting some of the challenges faced by the maritime industry.