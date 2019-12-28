Chief Minister Congratulates Debbie Borastero And Winnifred Lane

Reacting to the grant of awards of MBE and BEM respectively to Ms Debbie Borastero and Ms Winnifred Lane, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said:

"Debbie Borastero has been an indefatigable fighter for the recognition of the rights of people with disabilities. She has left no stone unturned in working to bring into Gibraltar law the UN Convention and in bringing to the fore and to the notice of politicians and government issues which affect the lives of relevant individuals and collectives. She is an unsung hero who has now rightly been recognised by the award of Member of the British Empire

“Mrs Winifred Lane has given a lifetime of service to the Gibraltar Health Authority. She is one of those many people in the GHA who go above and beyond their job description to deliver the service we all rely on most in our hours of need or pain. Mrs Lane is a most worthy recipient of the grant by Her Majesty of a BEM.

“I warmly congratulate both these ladies for their tremendous achievement on behalf of the People and Government of Gibraltar."