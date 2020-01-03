GibTalks Announce 2020 Programme

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside playwright, actor, director, and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 1st February 2020 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement follows below:

The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), GibTalks will see a range of local speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas.

The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme:

The Hon Steven Linares MP

The Hon Damon Bossino MP

Francesca Makey

Zyle Peralta

Stephen Hermida & Mark Randall

Linda Alvarez

Luke Stagnetto

Kenneth Asquez

Youssef El-Hana

Maite Frances Beanland

Adriana Lopez

Jackie Anderson

Kelly-Ann Borge

In addition to the invited guest speakers, four ten-minute slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts. The individuals are:

Luis Pereira

Paul Cosquieri (Jr)

Eddie Wood

Anita Chaperon

Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Wednesday 8th January 2020 from the John Mackintosh Hall reception and online on www.buytickets.gi. Tickets are priced at £5. Tickets will enable ticket-holders to pop in and out of the event as they please, during the course of the day.



GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account (@gib_talks). For further information please contact the Events Department on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .