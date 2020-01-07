Commonwealth Parliamentary Association In Gibraltar Roadshow

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association has announced they will be holding two roadshows in Gibraltar aimed at introducing young people to the work of the CPA, the importance of the Commonwealth family and the CPA’s vital role in the democratic process.

A statement follows below:

The two presentations will be delivered by the Acting Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Mr Jarvis Matiya, and by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, in his capacity as Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth. Dr Garcia will cover Gibraltar’s involvement with the Commonwealth in the past and the policy of the Government in this area going forward.

Since they were launched in March 2016, there have been more than 60 CPA Roadshows which have reached over 11,000 young people in seven of the nine CPA regions. Within these regions, roadshows have been held in educational institutions in places such as Bangladesh, Montserrat, Guyana, Pakistan, Jersey, Mauritius, Queensland (Australia), Guernsey, UK, New Zealand, Tonga, Northern Ireland, Bermuda, Zambia, Isle of Man, Scotland, Malaysia, Singapore, Northern Territory (Australia), Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Canada, St Helena, Cameroon, Mauritius, Nevis and Jamaica.

The Commonwealth’s 53 member countries have a combined population of 2.4 billion of whom more than 60% are under the age of 30. This is the reason behind the CPA initiative to strengthen its outreach to the Commonwealth’s young people.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the roadshows will be given to Year 12 and 13 students





