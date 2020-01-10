Upper Rock Picnic Sites

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2020 .

Two picnic sites on the Upper Rock have been prepared in time for the spring.

The site at Jews’ Gate, at the lower entrance to the path leading to Mediterranean Steps, has been refurbished, while a new area with tables and benches has been created at the site of the old Willis’s Guard room, at the opposite (northern) end of the Upper Rock. This is part of ongoing works to continue to improve facilities for users of the Upper Rock. Works have been carried out in consultation with GONHS (the Gibraltar Ornithological & Natural History Society) to ensure that there was no negative impact on wild animals or plants.

Minister for Environment John Cortes said: “The Upper Rock has long been used as a rec- reational area by the community, which is something we encourage. We have a good track record of combining biodiversity conservation and recreational use, and providing picnic areas such as these is part of how we achieve it.



