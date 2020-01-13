Pro-Life Movement To Host Conference Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement (GPLM) will host their inaugural conference next week.

The conference’s theme is 'Creating a Village - Supporting mother and baby'.

Featuring local and international speakers, this educational event will take place on Tuesday, 21st January at Grand Battery House. The event will commence at 4.40pm (doors open at 4pm)

According to the GPLM, talks will “cover all aspects of the important issue of protecting the right to life of unborn children and supporting mothers - including inputs on support services, legal and medical issues and an outline of the experience of other countries.”

More information on speakers will be announced on the group’s social media accounts in the coming days.

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome, however pre-registration is essential. Anyone wishing to attend can register here: https://chooselife.gi/creating-a-village/