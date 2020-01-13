Ministry Of Equality Organises Fireside Event And Announces Prizes For Modern Fairy Tales Short Story Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2020 .

The Ministry of Equality has announced it will be holding a fireside conversation to discuss the effects and impact of gender stereotypes in children’s fairy tales.

A statement follows below:

This event follows on from the launch of the Modern Fairy Tales short story writing competition in November 2019 and the writing workshop delivered by author Sally Bayley, as part of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2019. Further to this, the Ministry of Equality has announced a £200 prize for the winner of each category in the Modern Fairy Tales competition.

The aim of the fireside event is to generate a conversation around traditional fairy tales, which often reflect certain outdated social and cultural values of their time. These include predetermined roles for women and men, which can hamper and prevent the full development of children who may be led to feel that there are certain social and gender norms that they must follow.

The event is open to the public and audience participation is very much welcomed and encouraged. The fireside event is an opportunity for members of the public, particularly those who have expressed an interest in the writing competition or who may be considering participating in the writing competition, to participate in a dialogue about the importance of challenging gender stereotypes.

The ultimate aim of this event and the writing competition is to help create more equitable narratives locally and to enhance possibilities for the younger members of our community to develop their full potential free from any limiting roles, stereotypes or norms. This initiative is part of the Department of Equality’s strategy to promote inclusion and diversity.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place on Tuesday 21st January at the Garrison Library. Whilst the event is free, registration is required. Doors will open at 5pm and the event will start at 5:30pm. Drinks and canapés will be provided.

Please contact the Department of Equality before the 18th January 2020 if you have any specific requirements. To register for the event or for more information please contact the Department of Equality at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am delighted to be hosting this fireside conversation around gender stereotypes. Our starting point will be an exploration of gender stereotypes within traditional fairy tales and the subtle but pervasive effect of these stereotypes on children’s perception of their abilities and of their place and role within society. We need to challenge any barriers that may limit children’s potential, their development and self- realisation. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. I would particularly like to encourage established and budding writers who may be considering participating in the writing competition to take this opportunity to engage in a candid dialogue on these issues prior to the competition’s deadline on Monday 3rd February.”





