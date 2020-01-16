GPLM Announce Baroness O’Loan As Keynote Speaker

Written by YGTV Team on 16 January 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement (GPLM) have announced Baroness Nuala O'Loan as their keynote speaker for their inaugural conference next week.

Baroness Nuala O'Loan DBE is a member of the House of Lords and was the first Police Ombudsman in Northern Ireland from 1999 to 2007.

Baroness O'Loan was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by the University of Ulster in recognition of her work as Police Ombudsman and for her contribution to the social development of Northern Ireland.

In 2008, she was also awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws by the National University of Ireland, Maynooth. In 2010, she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws by Queen's University Belfast. In 2012, she was elected a member of the Royal Irish Academy.

Baroness O'Loan has a keen interest in human rights. She is a qualified solicitor and was a law lecturer at the Ulster Polytechnic and University of Ulster from 1974 to 1992. She was then a Senior Lecturer holding the Jean Monnet Chair in European Law at the University of Ulster. Among many other roles, she was also Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission's Human Rights Enquiry.

The conference’s theme is 'Creating a Village - Supporting mother and baby'.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 21st January at Grand Battery House. The event will commence at 4.30pm (doors open at 4pm)

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome, however pre-registration is essential. Anyone wishing to attend can register here: https://chooselife.gi/creating-a-village/