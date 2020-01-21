Order of the British Empire Gibraltar Association Hosts Farewell Dinner

Written by YGTV Team on 21 January 2020 .

The Order of the British Empire Gibraltar Association hosted a farewell dinner for their Patron His Excellency The Governor Lt Gen Ed Davis and Mrs Lorraine Davis.

The dinner was very well attended. His Excellency was presented with a set of OBE cufflinks by the chairman of the Association and Mrs Davis with a bouquet of flowers.

Lt Gen Davis is a member of the Association in his own right and will thus continue his links with the Association post his departure.