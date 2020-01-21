Dorian Lovell-Pank QC Joins Charles Gomez & Co

Written by YGTV Team on 21 January 2020 .

Charles Gomez & Co have announced Dorian Lovell-Pank QC will be joining them as a consultant.

A statement from Charles Gomez & Co follows below:

Dorian has been Queen’s Counsel since 1993 and is one of the UK’s and Commonwealth’s leading criminal advocates. His area of practice involves all aspects of criminal work, defending and prosecuting cases including commercial fraud, bribery and corruption, and conspiracy.

He has been referred to in “The Lawyer” professional magazine as an “exceptional jury advocate.” The prestigious law directory “Chambers and Partners” say that he is “...irrepressible... (and) able to navigate his way through a sea of details effortlessly.”

Dorian is a strong proponent of the adversarial system, and has a wealth of practical experience in the Court room and international experience of advising governments in the development of their criminal justice systems.

Bilingual and fluent in English and Spanish, he has presented papers and given lectures in Central and Southern America. Dorian has been a leading participant in the reintroduction of jury trials in Russia and is recognised as one of the United Nations advocacy trainers at the International Criminal Tribunal at the Hague.

He has been widely involved with the Bar Council, the Criminal Bar Association, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Council in programmes of judicial and legal reform and advocacy training of prosecutors and defence lawyers, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

Dorian Lovell-Pank QC said: “I am delighted to become a consultant to Charles Gomez and Company, a firm I have worked closely with for many years.... Charles Gomez is his own man. He has charisma and humanity in equal measure and always has his clients at the forefront of his decision making”

Welcoming him, Charles Gomez said: “It is great to have Dorian in our team. We have worked with him before and know that he brings top level expertise to complement our litigation practice. He will definitely be an asset to the fast-developing legal services sector in Gibraltar”.





