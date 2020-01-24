Gibraltar For Yes Launch Postponed

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2020 .

Due to this weekend's weather conditions, Gibraltar For Yes have confirmed they will not be going ahead with this weekend's launch.

A spokesperson for Gibraltar For Yes said: "As a result of the inclement weather over the weekend it has unfortunately been decided to postpone our Gibraltar for Yes launch event on Saturday morning. Alternative arrangements are being put in place for another date. We would like to invite people to visit our social media platforms for up to date information on when this will go ahead and to follow and contribute to our online campaign."