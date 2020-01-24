Weather Advisory Issued - Heavy Rain

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2020 .

The Government, in collaboration with MeteoGib, has issued a Weather Advisory warning as howers will continue to affect Gibraltar at times during today and through in to the overnight period, heavy at times with the risk of isolated thundery downpours and some hail possible. There is a chance that rain accumulations could reach 25mm within a 6 hour period.

Travelling conditions will become difficult at times with standing water on roads and a risk of local flooding in prone areas.

NOTE that weather conditions will be closely monitored and will be upgraded to a Severe/ FLASH warning if required.