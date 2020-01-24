Ministry Of Equality Reminds Public Of Modern Fairy Tales Deadline

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2020 .

The Ministry of Equality is reminding the public of the upcoming deadline for its short story competition, Modern Fairy Tales, which is Monday 3rd February.

The Ministry of Equality’s successful fireside chat event, Discussing the effects of gender stereotypes in fairy tales, held this week generated a great deal of interest in the short story competition.

The Modern Fairy Tales competition will award a £200 prize for the winner of each category in the competition.

There are three categories as follows:

A. School Years 7 to 13

B. Young Adults, 18–24 years

C. Adults, 25 years and over

The short stories are to be of no more than 1,500 words. Entry forms and full conditions are available from the Department of Equality, 14 Governor’s Parade. Tel: 200 46253 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The closing date for entries is Monday 3rd February 2020. Entries may be submitted at the Department of Equality between 9.30am and 4.30pm.