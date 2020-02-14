NVQ Presentation At Bleak House

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2020 .

This week 33 candidates received their Level 2 and Level 3 national Vocational Qualification Diplomas (NVQ) at Bleak House.

A statement from the Government follows below:

At a presentation presided over by Sir Joe Bossano.

The successful candidates have been undergoing training and work placements over a period of 3 years for Construction and 4 years for Engineering where they have produced portfolios of evidence for their performance in the workplace and carried out a series of assessments following the UK NVQ National Standards.

The candidates successfully completed the courses under the following:

MECHANICAL (Engineering and Maintenance) Excellence Achievement and Learning (EAL)

ELECTRICAL (Engineering and Maintenance) Excellence Achievement and Learning (EAL)

FABRICATION AND WELDING (Engineering and Maintenance) Excellence Achievement and Learning (EAL)

Construction NVQ level 2 Diploma in Plumbing & Heating (City & Guilds)

The Government of Gibraltar is committed to continue to offer apprenticeships and training courses in order to develop and train our future generations in all varieties of trades and careers.

