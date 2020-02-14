Fire Service Officer Attends Incident Command Course In UK

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2020 .

Station Officer George Burns has recently completed the Advanced Tactical Incident Command course (ICL 3) at the Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

Building on the previous levels of Incident Command courses, this course will provide him with the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding required to perform as an advanced tactical incident commander. It focuses on advanced level of tactical command and coordination at the largest and most serious incidents, utilising developed command support.





