Multi-Disciplinary Autism Assessment Panel

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2020 .

The Government of Gibraltar says it welcomes the press release issued by Autism Support Gibraltar and wishes to assure health service users that the GHA has an excellent support service in place for those suffering from autism.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Children with a possible diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder are referred in the first instance to our excellent and fully qualified local Multi-Disciplinary Autism Assessment Panel (MAAP).

Assessments are carried out by experienced health professionals, registered with their respective regulatory bodies, following local protocols written in full accordance with UK National Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Guidelines.

In the very rare cases where our local services have exhausted all avenues for assessment and treatment, or where the team feel further specialist input is needed, then a referral will be made to an external centre of expertise as deemed appropriate by the local team.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “Members of the Multi Disciplinary Autism Assessment Panel have a difficult job to do but I have every confidence in their professional abilities and expertise.”