Chief Minister Expresses Condolences Following Attack In Hanau, Germany

Written by YGTV Team on 20 February 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written personally both to the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and to the Mayor of Hanau Claus Kaminsky to express his sincere condolences on the tragic loss of life in last night’s senseless shootings.

On behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister expressed deepest sympathy to the victims and their families, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.