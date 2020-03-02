Gibraltar For Yes March In Casemates: “Home, Safe, Legal”

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2020 .

A pro-choice march organized by the Gibraltar for Yes campaign took place on Saturday morning.

Participants were supporting a “yes” vote in this month’s abortion referendum, arguing in favour of a woman’s right to choose legal abortions which take place in Gibraltar in a “safe” environment.

Together Gibraltar leader Marlene Hassan Nahon addressed the crowd at Casemates. She said that giving the green light for legislation to commence that would allow abortions under certain circumstances would signal that Gibraltar “trusts” and “respects” women.

She added that abortions across the border had been happening for years and would continue to happen regardless of the outcome of the vote - Ms Hassan Nahon said the issue was about where future abortions take place, urging voters to choose to legalise abortion on the Rock where women would receive appropriate support and care.

Lawyer Justine Picardo started by saying that being pro-choice was not the same as being in favour of abortion and that no woman aspires to have an abortion. It was, instead, she argued, a matter of giving women in unfortunate circumstances the choice to have an abortion should it be necessary. She added that it was time for Gibraltar to be step into the 21st century and vote yes.

Ireland abortion rights campaigner JoAnne Neary spoke of her experience in her own country’s 2018 abortion referendum.

Also speaking at the event were Dr Pam Lowe of Aston University, Mara Clarke of the Abortion Support Network and Danielle Roberts of Alliance for Choice in Northern Ireland.