Ministry Of Equality Marks International Women’s Day With Women In STEM Panel Discussion

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2020 .

The Ministry of Equality has marked International Women’s Day 2020 with a highly successful Women in STEM panel discussion yesterday evening. The event, which was open to the public and was over-subscribed, featured women working locally in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Panelists included:

Christina Macano, Consultant Surgeon at the GHA, Natalie Soiza, Public Analyst at the GHA, Cristina Turbatu, Director and Co-founder Girls in Tech (Gibraltar), Naomi Sercombe, IT Operations & Service Management Lead, Gibraltar International Bank, Katharine Edwards, Civil Engineer and Angelique Linares, Managing Partner, EY Gibraltar.

The evening was opened by Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento and the panel discussion mediated by Marlene Dalli. Also at the event were representatives of stakeholders such as private sector technology firms, the Department of Education together with Headteachers and teachers of most schools, the GHA, the Youth Service, the Chamber of Commerce, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Business, Guiding Gibraltar, the Scouts Association, the Duke of Edinburgh Association and others.

Minister Sacramento said, “I am delighted to have marked International Women’s Day 2020 in such a positive way with an impressive panel of women who work in STEM locally and to see that this event has been so well received by the local community. Women are under-represented in STEM and STEM-related careers and pathways and it is crucial that we close this gap. Raising the profile and visibility of women who work in STEM locally is an important first step in sending the vitally important message to everyone in the community that there is a definite place and role for women in these fields. Communicating this message to all young people - but particularly to young girls and women - is fundamental in ensuring that they develop their full potential. I was particularly happy to see so many young people in the room today. Additionally, ensuring that there is greater participation by women in STEM fields, such as Technology, can only be positive for the local labour market which is in ever-increasing demand of professionals in this field.”