Government Updates COVID-19 List Of At-Risk Countries To Include Whole Of Italy

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2020 .

Today, the Government says it has expanded the list of at-risk countries that are covered by the regulations to include the whole of Italy. Transit through any of the listed countries is also covered by the regulations.

The list of at-risk countries is now:

China

Thailand

Japan

Republic of Korea

Hong Kong

Taiwan

Singapore

Malaysia

Macau

Iran

Italy

Cambodia

Laos

Myanmar

Vietnam

Travel to these countries is not recommended, even for transit purposes.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Travellers who are currently in one of the at-risk countries listed above should report, as soon as possible and ahead of your return to Gibraltar, using the email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , with the subject line: self-isolation. You will be contacted by a Public Health professional who will advise you on the best way to protect yourself and others.

Upon return to Gibraltar, all travellers arriving from an at-risk country have a legal duty under these regulations to report to a Borders and Coastguard Officer if arriving by land or air, or an Officer of the Gibraltar Port Authority if entering by sea. Failure to co-operate will be imposed by regulation.

If you have already returned to Gibraltar from any of the at-risk countries in the last 14 days, even if you do not have coronavirus symptoms, you should immediately:

Call 111 to declare your recent travel

Self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days from the date of your departure

REMEMBER

The Government is confident that Gibraltar is as ready as possible for the impact of the virus.

The Government continues to take the advice of our Public Health professionals and the situation is under constant review.

The best thing that everyone can do to protect themselves and their loved ones is to wash hands regularly and well with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It is also a good idea not to shake hands, hug or give kisses when greeting colleagues, friends and relatives for the time being, especially if they are over 70. We know that the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, so we must all do our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones out of harm’s way.

If you do not feel well, please do not go to the Primary Care Centre or to St Bernard’s Hospital as this puts you and others at greater risk. Go home, avoid public transport and call 111 as soon as you can to tell us about your symptoms.

For almost 90% of people, the symptoms will be very mild and most people who contract the virus will be able to recover well and quickly at home. 99% of people will likely fully recover. The focus now is to increase the distance between people in order to try to slow the spread as much as possible, and to take extra care with older and vulnerable friends and relatives. Think twice before you pay them a visit and strongly consider whether you could phone or video call them instead.

Please look to official sources for advice, particularly www.wuhan.gi.

PROTECT your loved ones – call, don’t visit

WASH your hands

CALL 111 if you feel unwell





