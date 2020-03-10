Unite Warns Of “Unintended Consequences” Of Community Care Realignment

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2020 .

Unite has today written to both the Chief Minster and the Chair of Gibraltar Community Care Limited warning of what it says are the “unintended consequences” of the community care scheme realignment whilst highlighting the “sense of anger and disappointment” of members in response to the recent press and social media coverage around community care.

A statement continued: “The union has once again raised concerns regarding the lack of consultation regarding the proposed changes to community care moving forwards and in the letters has stated that the union is “also concerned around some of the messaging in respect of the operation of the scheme and Unite believe that an inaccurate picture has been painted of those participating to create a sense of widespread misuse of the charity’s resources and therefore build support for reform”. In the correspondence it is highlighted that members of the Unite executive met on the 4th March to discuss the issue and that the “feedback that Unite and the union’s representatives are receiving is overwhelmingly negative, with concerns being voiced around the proposed realignment of the scheme and also how this has been handled i.e. no consultation with stakeholders”.

“The union’s letters also detailed the belief “that there are potential unintended consequences of the proposed realignment of the scheme that could impact negatively upon the employment market in Gibraltar, as well very real impacts on those individuals that had been seeking to rely upon community care in its current format when paid employment comes to an end”. The union have also opined that whilst it “accepts that Gibraltar Community Care Limited is an independent charity” that it is “inconceivable that these announcements have been made without consultation with government”.”

Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “Following consultation with activists and members on the proposals around community care the union have today repeated the eminently reasonable call for a pause regarding the changes and full consultation with relevant stakeholders, including Unite. The union believes that full consultation and dialogue is essential to the future of Gibraltar Community Care Limited and the community officer scheme to ensure that the positive work of the charity is continued and members are not adversely impacted”.

The union had planned, as a result of the meeting of executive members on the 4th March, to call an all members, open meeting on the subject of community care; however in light of and in full consideration of government advice on events with a hundred or more attendees, the decision has been taken to postpone that meeting to ensure that responsibilities are met in light of the coronavirus situation.