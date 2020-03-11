GSD Say Government Should Review Policy On Testing Of Potential Covid-19 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2020 .

The GSD say they welcome and understand the “legislative and practical measures” being taken by the Government which are focused on containing an outbreak and mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout Gibraltar.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

We also appreciate that this is a fast-developing panorama with daily developments. It is important to keep things in active review to ensure support systems are robust in case of an outbreak and that the consequences of any wider outbreak can be dealt with. Additionally the Government needs to consider how it assists businesses and private sector employees to overcome the consequences of a wider outbreak that may force employees into self-isolation and affect the ability of businesses to conduct normal business. Providing regular and updated information to persons in vulnerable categories (immunologically compromised people (those undergoing cancer treatment etc), pregnant women and people interacting with health service on a daily basis in relation to repeat prescriptions will also be uppermost among the priorities.

Travel restrictions and self-isolation when arriving from identified at risk countries made a lot of sense when the Government introduced emergency regulations some weeks ago. However, the reality now is that as the virus has spread to Europe the number of cases in many European countries (where there are no travel restrictions) have far surpassed the number of cases in some of the Asian countries where there are restrictions. For example as of this morning there were significantly more COVID-19 cases in France (1784), Germany (1565), Spain (1695), US (1037), UK, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium or Denmark than in Thailand (53), Singapore (160) or Malaysia (129).

We are not calling for travel restrictions to be widened at the moment as it is important to keep border entry as fluid as possible but the reality now is that having a policy that prioritises self-isolation or testing from certain predominantly Asian countries will no longer provide a robust containment or mitigation strategy. The Government therefore needs to consider how it responds to this developing panorama.

Many members of our community have approached the GSD with concerns as regards the controls that exist at our land frontier, port and airport. It is accepted that we cannot eliminate all risks in the current environment, but what we can do is increase our vigilance and monitoring at all entry points to Gibraltar. Everyone in our community has a duty and obligation to comply with all health protocols and it is important to prepare and plan for the worst-case scenario without paralysing our community.

We will be asking the Government to brief the Opposition on the measures it has in place to combat community transmission and its consequences as well as the measures it has deployed at our land, airport and port to properly identify suspected cases. We need a consistent and transparent process at our borders which does not paralyse movement but which has as the number one priority the health of our country.

Shadow Minister for Health , Elliott Phillips MP said: "We are a small, and densely populated community and it is even more important that we use all resources at our disposal to ensure that we identify those who may have symptoms having travelled to at risk countries. Many European countries are experiencing community transmission because the virus knows no boundaries or borders. Whilst we must not paralyse our movement across our borders, we must ensure that all measures that are recommended by the GHA and other internationally recognised health organisations are strictly adhered to in order to avoid an outbreak in our community. We call on the Government to share the advice it has received as to the risk level and all recommended measures to combat the virus with the Opposition"