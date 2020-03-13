Chief Minister To Convene Cabinet At 6pm - Spain Declares State Of Emergency

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

Following the declaration of a state of emergency in Spain, the Chief Minister is convening the Cabinet for 18:00 today to assess the implications this may have for Gibraltar, if any.

The Chief Minister has asked that the Chief Secretary, Attorney General, Financial Secretary, Director Public Health and Civil Contingencies Coordinator should be in attendence.

Mr Picardo will brief the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Azopardi, and the Independent Ms Hassan Nahon after the conclusion of the meeting and will inform the public of any decisions made or relevant considerations.