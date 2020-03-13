Morocco Suspends Passenger Ferry To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

With effect from today, the Moroccan authorities will suspend passenger ferries between Morocco and Gibraltar.

Any Gibraltarians who are stranded in Morocco and require assistance in returning to Gibraltar should immediately contact the Office of the Civil Contingencies Coordinator using the numbers 00350 20049523 and 54010919 with the following information:

- The number of people in your group



- The names of everyone in your group



- Their accommodation details in Morocco



- What help you require



The Civil Contingencies Coordinator will offer all possible assistance.

