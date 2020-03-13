LATEST: Government Closes All Bars, Restaurants And Nightclubs In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

- All bars, restaurants and nightclubs closed from 8:00pm nightly

- Takeaways and deliveries to continue as normal

The Government says it has made the “difficult decision” to close all bars, restaurants and nightclubs from 8:00pm nightly, starting today as a measure to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. A legal notice to effect has been published.

A further decision may be taken over the course of the coming hours and days to close these establishments completely.

Public Health evidence indicates that social distancing is the single most important measure that can be taken and can slow the spread of the virus by up to 60%.

Takeaways and delivery services from all bars, cafeterias and restaurants will be allowed to continue as normal. Customers are strongly advised to maintain a distance of at least an arm’s length in any queues and to maintain strict hand hygiene practices, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. The Government strongly recommends using delivery services as a preferred option. Where possible, customers should pay electronically and ask delivery services to knock and leave the delivery at the door for pickup.