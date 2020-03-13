All Religious Services Suspended

In order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission through human contact, the Public Health Authorities have issued clear instructions to all the local religious leaders, requesting that all public religious services be suspended as from this Saturday 14th March, until further notice.

The Catholic Church, in a statement to the press, says it continues to cooperate with these instructions, for the good of all.

A statement continued:

The following exceptional, emergency, Pastoral measures will be introduced with immediate effect, until further notice:

- All Churches and Chapels and other places of the Diocese of Gibraltar, where Masses are celebrated or other public religious services are held, are to be suspended as from Saturday 14th March.



- Parish Churches and Chapels may remain open daily as normal, but solely for personal prayer.



- In accordance with the instructions issued by the Health Authorities, funerals are to be held

at the Cemetery or Crematorium, with only immediate family members present.



- With regard to concerns over fulfilling the Sunday and Holy Days of Obligation: The demands and challenges of this emergency, as for other situations when there is a genuine health crisis, pastorally overrides and mitigates the obligation to attend Mass. Instead, the Faithful are encouraged to use these times for private prayer and Spiritual Communion, for example, by

reflecting on the Sunday’s readings and Gospel, reading the Bible, or saying the Rosary.



Since this is an evolving pandemic situation, further updates will be issued through our Diocesan website and on our Twitter account: catholic.gi and @CatholicGi

Sadly, these exceptional, emergency measures are essential. The Catholic community remains committed to cooperating with the efforts being made to reduce the impact of Covid-19 in Gibraltar.