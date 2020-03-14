GSD Supports “Radical Public Health Measures”

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2020 .

The Shadow Cabinet met today to discuss the state of play in respect of COVID-19 and following the briefing of the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi by the Chief Minister last night.

The GSD says it is supportive of “radical public health measures” to contain and minimize the incidence of the coronavirus. The party sys that the global experience shows us that countries that take “decisive and radical measures” early can be more successful in tackling the spread of the virus and that Gibraltar should learn from that global experience. The GSD says it will be working daily on this issue to ensure it does what it can to support the effort of public health authorities.