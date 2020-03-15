Buses Will Only Operate Dedicated School Run Service As From Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2020 .

In view of the developing situation with COVID-19 the Government of Gibraltar will temporarily suspend all normal route bus services provided by the Gibraltar Bus Company as from tomorrow Monday 16th March.

The Gibraltar Bus Company will only operate a dedicated school service for children as follows:

Morning School runs

- Departing at 08.20hrs, 0830hrs and 08.40hrs from St Bernard’s Hospital, travelling South along Europort and Queensway all the way up to Arengo’s.



- Departing at 08.15hrs, 08.25hrs and 08.35 from Elliot’s Battery S2



- Departing at 08.15hrs, 08.25hrs and 08.35 from Rosia S3

- Departing at 08.15hrs, 08.25hrs and 08.35 from Both Worlds west along Sir Hebert Miles Road, Devils Tower Road.

- Water Port Road, Europort, Queensway, Europa Road and coming to an end at St Joseph’s Bus Stop (Bunker).

Afternoon School runs

- Departing at 15.35hrs, 15.45hrs, and 15.55hrs from Arengo’s, travelling along Flat Bastion Road, Gardiners Road, Europa Road, Queensway, Europort Avenue and coming to an end at Waterport Bus Stop



- Departing at 15.35hrs, 15.45hrs, and 15.55hrs from Market Place S2

- Departing at 15.35hrs, 15.45hrs, and 15.55hrs from Ocean Village Bus Stop S3



- Departing at 15.35hrs and 15.45hrs from Waterport Bus Stop, travelling along Glacis Road, Winston Churchill Avenue, Devil’s Tower Road, along Sir Herbert Miles Road coming to an end at Europa Point Bus Stop.