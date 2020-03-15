Gibraltar Drama Festival Postponed

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be postponing the Gibraltar Drama Festival. The event was scheduled to take place as from tomorrow, Monday 16th March to Friday 20th March.

The GODA Adjudicator has at short notice decided not to travel due to COVID uncertainties. Therefore, GCS in consultation with all the drama groups taking part have decided to postpone the event. GCS believes this is the most responsible thing to do in such uncertain times.

Reimbursement of Tickets

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be reimbursing all ticket holders accordingly at the John Mackintosh Hall, from Monday 16th to Friday 20th March between 3pm and 6pm. Persons are required to bring their tickets to the ticket office as proof of purchase, and thereafter, be eligible to receive a reimbursement via bank transfer. Without ticket proof, there will not be any reimbursement. GCS will be avoiding, where possible, any cash reimbursements.

To download the bank transfer form please visit www.culture.gi For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.