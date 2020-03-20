GHA Calls For Equipment Return

Written by YGTV Team on 20 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority is calling on members of the public to please return borrowed patient appliances that they no longer needed. These include Physiotherapy & Occupational Therapy pieces such as wheeled commodes, crutches, perching stools wheelchairs and walking frames.

Minister Balban said, “We are making a plea to anyone who has any equipment that they no longer need to please return it to the GHA. Items including walking sticks, frames and toilet and bathing equipment can be cleaned and reused for our field hospital, meaning that we can maximise our resources. We know there is probably a lot of unused equipment sitting within the community that we can use to help continue to support those patients who are in need of it, especially now.”

Patient appliances can be returned to the GHA by St Bernard’s Hospital entrance between 8.30am- 4.30pm. Thank you so much for your continued support.