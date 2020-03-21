COVID-19 Core Group Met Last Night

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2020 .

The Government convened a meeting of core experts and Ministers last night to discuss the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister, and included the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Public Health, the Minister for Health and the Minister for Civil Contingencies.

Senior officials present included the Chief Secretary, the Director of Public Health, the Commissioner of Police, the Acting Medical Director and the Civil Contingencies Coordinator.

Following the announcement earlier this week regarding changes to the education and schooling system, the Department of Education confirmed that 1,332 students have registered for this programme. This figure is expected to rise over the weekend, as online registration will remain available.

The decision was taken to remind those over 70 who live at home to take extra precautions when they receive home deliveries.

It is important that they should not let anybody into their homes when such deliveries arrive. The items should be placed on the doorstep and there should be no contact between the delivery person and the elderly resident. This applies equally when a relative is delivering food items.

The senior citizen receiving the delivery should unpack the goods, clean the items properly and then wash their hands thoroughly.

The Government would like to reemphasize the importance of personal hygiene, in particular the washing of hands regularly.

In the light of the recent surge in members of our community registering to volunteer, the Government would like to ensure that everyone is taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.