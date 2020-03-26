GPLM Donates £5000 To GHA COVID-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement has donated £5000 to the GHA COVID-19 fund.

Patricia Parody, Chairperson of the Gibraltar Pro Life Movement, said: “In GPLM our focus has always been on working within the community of Gibraltar to safeguard lives and support each other. We feel that during this crisis, every organisation has to participate as much as possible to protect Gibraltar from the Coronavirus. To that end, our trustees have agreed to contribute the sum of £5,000 to the COVID 19 fund. We remain committed to our objectives, as an organisation, to protect the lives of unborn babies and support mothers in Gibraltar. However, at this time, we believe that our role, like many other non-profit entities, is to do our utmost to support our community.



“We would like to publicly thank all the members of the medical and essential services as well as the many hundreds of volunteers, who are ensuring that all our population is kept safe. It is also important in times of crisis to support the efforts of the Government and follow strictly the public health advice. It is through working and supporting each other that we can come out of this crisis and begin to rebuild our community into a stronger, more humane and benevolent society.

"The committee would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many supporters and volunteers for their continued commitment to the GPLM and their dedication over the past few months in particular. We look forward to working together in raising awareness about protecting the rights of the unborn and supporting mothers. Until then we are continuing to offer support via our CareLink programme in a safe and responsible manner. Should anyone require assistance, we can be contacted through the Care Agency or on 54067935.”