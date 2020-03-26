3D Printers Manufacture Plastic Face Shields For GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2020 .

Both Loreto Convent and Prior Park school have loaned their 3D printers to the GHA where they are currently manufacturing plastic face shields.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

Even our 3D Printer has been isolated, however, put to good use! We have been delighted to support the GHA by manufacturing plastic face shields on our 3D printer.

The 3D printer creates the headband part of the face shield, we will then send this to the GHA so they can attach the clear face shield.

With Prior Park manufacturing the same on their 3D Printer, we aim to help manufacture resources for our frontline key workers.