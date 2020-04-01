Pancreatic Cancer Survivor Featured In Clinica De Navarra Magazine

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2020 .

The article highlights his success story after being diagnosed in July 2015. The article is 16 page report on the advances being achieved with immunotherapy and clinical trials.

Louis Baldachino said: "For the first 2 years of the trial, from October 2017 to November 2019, I had weekly treatments done in the CUN clinic in Pamplona. This of course meant every week travelling for hours to Pamplona for 2 years - normally treatments were done on Mondays. This entailed travelling up to Pamplona on Sundays, having blood analysis and other tests done on Monday mornings, followed by the actual treatment and travelling back to Gibraltar later that day on Monday.

"It has been very very tough to say the least but absolutely determined "for it to happen" with the unconditional support of my family, friends, the management at my place of work and my work colleagues. Together with my family, I have gone through very difficult times and emotions. Through all of this, I have always remained positive and strong to keep fighting and determined to win the 'battle'. With the excellent results of the clinical trial, I am able to live and enjoy a near 'normal' life.

"The way I see it is that my quality of life is just further evidence to what I have always believed in since I was diagnosed with this horrible disease way back in 2015 - always keep fighting and believing! Pancreatic cancer has the worst survival rate of all common cancers with only a 7% survival rate after 5 years of being diagnosed but my message to everyone, as emphatic as one can be, is to “Never lose hope”.

"We all now face the grave situation of the COVID-19 pandemic with cancer patients undergoing treatment extremely more vulnerable - myself being one of them plus the fact I had my spleen removed in 2016 is of course a further serious complication. So, yes it’s a further challenge! I need to take care, keep positive and fight ‘whatever comes my way’.

"Keep safe, stay home always remembering our elderly and all the more vulnerable of our Gibraltar to this pandemic."